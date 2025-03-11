AEW urged to allow a major former champion to attend WWE's 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony

Since co-founding AEW in 2019, Tony Khan has signed many legends and top free agents to his roster, creating a strong alternative outside WWE. The rivalry between All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment is fierce, and both promotions have been delivering some of their best shows lately.

Next month, the Stamford-based company will host the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas. The inductees announced so far are Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger. The Total Package's induction into this storied institution is long overdue. The legend is currently suffering from various health ailments, because of which he uses a wheelchair. However, Diamond Dallas Page has been helping him get better.

Speaking on the latest episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, Luger revealed he wants his longtime friends DDP and Sting to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, for this to happen, Tony Khan's consent is needed because The Icon has signed a legends deal with the Jacksonville-based company.

"I have been trying to work on the walk. We’re not there yet. So I go, we’re hoping, but man, if I could have my two guys up there with me, man, DDP on my shoulder kind of spotting me and Sting on the other, if it’s possible. I go, man, that would be amazing. So we shall see. If I have anything to say about that, that would be my pick. That would be, for me, the ultimate. That would be pretty cool, that would be amazing. For me, at least," Luger said. [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan makes a bold claim about AEW Revolution 2025

Revolution 2025 featured many top matches, including the Hollywood Ending between Toni Storm and Mariah May, which many believed should have main evented the pay-per-view.

The event was headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Cope for the AEW World Title. The main event saw Christian Cage unsuccessfully cashing in his contract and Moxley retaining the title via submission. The match received a lot of criticism from fans.

Interestingly, according to Tony Khan, any of the last four matches could have main evented the pay-per-view. Speaking on the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, Khan said:

"There were a lot of matches that could have been the main event tonight, including any of the last four, and that's why I really called it a big closing four." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Revolution 2025 was held on March 9 in LA, California. AEW is now shifting its focus on its next pay-per-view Dynasty, which is set to take place on April 6.

