WWE would "welcome" Sting back to induct Lex Luger into Hall of Fame, says industry legend

Sting is a bonafide legend of the wrestling industry, and many fans are calling for him to induct fellow legend Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, despite the fact that The Icon currently works for rival promotion AEW. However, Eric Bischoff believes that World Wrestling Entertainment would not only allow it to happen, the company would welcome it.

The Icon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after his first retirement in 2016. He returned to action with AEW in 2020 and went on an undefeated run in the tag team division alongside Darby Allin. The final chapter of his career ended at last year's Revolution pay-per-view, where he and Allin retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship, and the face-painted legend hung up his boots.

Sting is currently signed to a legends deal with AEW and occasionally still makes appearances for the company. He also happens to be Lex Luger's longtime friend and partner, with the two having formed a memorable alliance in WCW throughout the 1990s.

Now that Luger is set to take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame, it seems only appropriate that The Icon should be the one to induct him. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Eric Bischoff claimed that the Stamford-based company would be only too happy to borrow the legendary star for the induction:

"Not only can I assure you WWE would—I don’t even like to use the word ‘allow’—WWE would welcome Sting to the Hall of Fame ceremony, particularly if that’s what Lex requested," Bischoff said.

Bischoff further clarified WWE's policies on using outside talent for special occasions:

"One of the false perceptions and impressions is that WWE is territorial… that, ‘Oh, he used to work for AEW, so we better not let him on our TV.’ Nobody thinks like that—really, they don’t." [H/T Ringside News]

Sting recently met up with Lex Luger and The Hardys

Sting and Lex Luger go way, way back. The two were WCW World Tag Team Champions in 1996 and were often involved in programs together throughout the 90s. They've remained friends since then.

The Icon also knows Matt and Jeff Hardy well, as he shared the ring with the brothers several times in both AEW and TNA. The group recently reunited at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention and snapped a photo together. Check it out below:

Sting made a surprise appearance at last year's AEW All In pay-per-view in London, and many are expecting to see him again when All In comes to Arlington, TX, this July. Whether the face-painted legend inducts Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame remains to be seen.

