Triple H to bring back WWE Hall of Famer for one night only during WrestleMania 41 weekend? Looking at the chances

In just little over a month, WWE's WrestleMania 41 weekend will be here, in what will be the company's biggest show of the year. Could Triple H bring back a WWE Hall of Famer for a brief appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals?

Ad

It has just been announced that Lex Luger will be inducted this year as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Earlier today, Luger was spotted with DDP, when they were both approached by Cody Rhodes, who broke the news to Luger. The legend even stood up from his wheelchair on his own to embrace the both of them.

The biggest question now would be who would induct him. Triple H could bring back Sting for one night only, as he was one of Lex's closest friends in the business through the years. This would be a great callback to their contributions to the WCW and to the industry as a whole. This would be a great full-circle moment for the two legends.

Ad

Trending

At AEW Revolution last year, Luger made the trip to watch his friend compete in his retirement match at the Greenboro Coliseum against The Young Bucks.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WWE legend has spoken about wanting Sting to be the one to induct him

The situation would not be far-fetched, as Lex Luger has already hinted who he thought could induct him into the Hall of Fame should he be chosen to join the select group of legends.

In August last year, while speaking to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, he was asked this question. He revealed that Sting was his first option, and the first one to come to his mind.

Ad

"Well, obviously, Stinger would be a great choice. Pops in my mind first, for sure." [5:47 - 5:50]

Should WWE ask him the same question today, he may still have the same answer. This could be how The Icon makes a quick return to the company, as he'll look to pay tribute to one of his dearest friends and have the honor of inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback