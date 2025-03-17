WWE acknowledges iconic Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) match ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE acknowledged one of its ex-employees, Bryan Danielson, ahead of the 41st annual WrestleMania. This year's Show of Shows will take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Ad

The American Dragon, who went by the ring name Daniel Bryan in WWE, had multiple stints in the Stamford-based promotion. His third stint in the company was the longest one (from 2010 to 2021) and also earned him a lot of fame and popularity. He became All Elite after he departed WWE in 2021.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently started a countdown series where the pro wrestling company is naming the 50 greatest WrestleMania matches ever. A few hours ago, the promotion anointed Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista: Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 30 as the 32nd greatest match in WrestleMania history.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

At WrestleMania XXX, The Yes! Man fought two matches. First, he squared off against Hunter in a singles match and qualified for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match later that night. Then he defeated The Animal and The Apex Predator in a triple threat match to win the world championship.

Bryan Danielson bagged another spot in the 50 greatest WrestleMania matches of all time list

Last week, WWE ranked Bryan Danielson's singles match against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 as the 35th greatest match on the list of the 50 greatest WrestleMania matches of all time. The New Day member defeated Danielson for the WWE Championship at the event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The last time the 43-year-old star was seen in action was at the AEW WrestleDream event at Tacoma Dome in October 2024, where he lost the AEW World Championship to his buddy-turned-rival Jon Moxley. The match also marked the end of his full-time career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback