WWE drops a huge Bryan Danielson reference ahead of WrestleMania 41

Bryan Danielson is hailed as one of the best in-ring stars of his generation and was recently even acknowledged for his work by WWE. The American Dragon's previous promotion recently referenced him with a placement on a list.

Danielson is currently on a hiatus from AEW after he suffered a defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. The Purveyor of Violence ended his former ally's full-time wrestling career, and Bryan has since been away from TV.

WWE has been counting down a list of the 50 greatest Wrestlemania matches of all time. The Stamford-based company would place Danielson on the list for his match against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 as the 35th Greatest Match of All Time.

It's surprising to see the company mention The American Dragon publicly, even though he's still currently linked with All Elite Wrestling amidst his hiatus.

WWE has been consistently ranking the 50 Greatest WrestleMania matches of All Time

As WrestleMania 41 approaches steadily, fans are growing more excited in anticipation of another blockbuster event. The Grandest Stage of Them All has always been a showcase for the biggest payoffs for a rivalry.

Now, with WrestleMania 41 around the corner, the Stamford-based promotion is all about celebrating the huge event. To commemorate The Show of Shows, the company has started to rank the 50 Greatest WrestleMania matches of All Time.

So far, we've seen many great matches from the event mentioned, with the most recent addition to the list being Kofi Kingston vs Bryan Danielson. This spot in the list is certainly deserved as it saw Kofi defeating his opponent in a thrilling bout and being crowned the WWE Champion after a long journey that was hailed as "KofiMania."

Many fans are now excited to see Jey Uso complete his journey and defeat Gunther to become a World Champion at WrestleMania 41, similar to Kofi Kingston's win at 'Mania 35.

