WWE and AEW Legend Chris Jericho's son claims wrestling is "not even a required taste" as he speaks about following in his father's footsteps

Chris Jericho's son, Ash Irvine, recently discussed whether or not he had any interest in following in the AEW and WWE legend's footsteps as a wrestler.

Jericho remains one of the most revered names in wrestling today, having won several world titles in a career that has graced WWE, WCW, NJPW, Stampede, Ring of Honor, and AEW. Since joining AEW in 2019, he has further cemented himself as a cornerstone of the company, inaugurating the world title and assuming the role of locker room leader.

While the shoes would be immense to fill, is there any interest from Jericho's son Ash to follow his father?

He discussed exactly that during a three-part interview with Jim Varsallone. Ash revealed that while it has always been something he'd like to think about, it would not be for him and he wants to do his own thing.

"It’s — not even a ‘required taste’ but it’s always been something I like to think about. I think deep down, I know it’s just not for me [Ash said about a career in wrestling] and my grandpa played hockey, my dad does wrestling and I’m not gonna do either. I’m gonna do my own thing, you know?" (H/T POST Wrestling)

All Elite Wrestling has been known to be a family affair. Billy Gunn, Arn Anderson and Taz all stand as examples of legends who have had the opportunity to work with their children in the company.

Chris Jericho confirmed his next ROH title challenger during last week's AEW Rampage

Chris Jericho is in his eighth world title reign as the current ROH Champion, having dethroned Claudio Castagnoli for the title in September.

He has since made it his mission to defend the belt against former icons of the Ring of Honor brand. Thus far, the likes of Colt Cabana, Dalton Castle and Tomohiro Ishii have all stepped up to the plate.

Only at Full Gear did Jericho defend his belt against two former world champions at the same time – Bryan Danielson and Castagnoli – in a four-way also involving Sammy Guevara. Regardless, Claudio made it clear he wanted one more shot at the title, which Jericho agreed to under the stipulation that if he beats the Swiss Superstar once again, Claudio will join his employ as part of the JAS.

The two are now set to face off again at ROH Final Battle in December.

