WWE asked a popular star to quickly delete his controversial Tony Khan-AEW tweets, believes wrestling veteran

A WWE veteran claimed the company had advised a star to delete a post concerning Tony Khan and AEW. While wrestlers from rival promotions used to rarely take shots at each other on social media, it has become a regular occurrence. Ricochet and Je'Von Evans were recently involved in a short quarrel on X/Twitter.

The One and Only's new heel schtick has been very entertaining. He has called out several WWE and AEW wrestlers on social media. However, it didn't sit well with Evans when Ricochet claimed he would squash the NXT star. Responding to the AEW star, Je'Vons talked about the promotion's low ticket sales and even went on to call Tony Khan a 'crackhead.'

While the NXT star deleted the tweets quickly, most people saw them. When Jim Cornette was asked about the situation during the Experience podcast, the veteran said that Triple H's WWE management could have told Evans to delete the tweet, as he dragged Tony Khan into the conversation and accused him of a potential crime.

"Probably, because I think that somebody at the company probably say, 'You know you can tell this guy he's an a****** when he's knocking you, but don't accuse other people of like public dr*g addiction or potentially committing crimes. You know, don't do that.' So they clawed those back," Cornette said. [08:22 - 08:46]

Ricochet disrespected Zach Gowen after his AEW debut

The Highlight of the Night defeated Zach Gowens in a fantastic contest on Dynamite. Despite being handicapped, the latter showcased immense strength and dedication.

However, Ricochet had the last laugh and won the contest. After the bout, he took to Twitter and told Zach to send the medical bills.

"Send me the hospital bill. I gotchu," he wrote.

It remains to be seen who Ricochet's next victim will be inside the ring and on social media.

Please credit the 'Jim Cornette Experience' and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

