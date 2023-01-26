WWE Attitude Era veteran calls 27-year-old AEW star "better than" Ric Flair

Ric Flair is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy had a stellar career in WWE. However, former Attitude Era star Don Callis made a bold claim when he called AEW's Konosuke Takeshita better than Flair.

The 16-time world champion recently commented on Takeshita's match against Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite. The American Dragon won after a widely-praised bout. Ric Flair felt the Japanese star's chops were an embarrassment.

“Give me a break. It’s embarrassing! In Japan in the 80s that Japanese kid would have gotten the s*it slapped out of him just walking back into the locker room door. If you’re going to hit someone like that, trying to get the crowd to go ‘woooo’ or get a reaction, you’ve got to hit them hard. I’m not knocking him, I’m just telling you it just didn’t look good.” [31:01-31:30]

Takeshita responded on Twitter, to which Don Callis gave an interesting reply.

"You're already better than him kid." - Don Callis tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair felt that Konosuke Takeshita's chops couldn't have broken an egg

The former NWA World Champion criticized Takeshita's chops, stating that they could not have broken an egg.

“I’ll give you an example of what I thought was just little bulls*it, and I know it’s your favorite guy. The Japanese guy, the Japanese young man that was chopping [Bryan] Danielson on his knees the other night... come on, those chops couldn’t have broken an egg. If you’re going to chop somebody g*d d**n hit them hard, it’s not going to hurt you.” [30:21-30:51]

Takeshita made his AEW debut on Dark: Elevation, defeating Danny Limelight to mark his debut with a win. Since then, he has gone on to face former WWE Champions like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in excellent matches.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Takeshita just MURDERED Bryan Danielson with a BrainBuster! Takeshita just MURDERED Bryan Danielson with a BrainBuster!https://t.co/E6TpbXkTwf

Tony Khan announced in November that the DDT Pro star was officially signed to All Elite Wrestling. His latest match saw him take on Bryan Danielson. He lost to the former WWE star after the referee was forced to stop the match.

