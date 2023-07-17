WWE Attitude Era veteran likely to appear at AEW Blood & Guts- Reports

Looking to overcome sustained injuries, a WWE veteran is expected to mark his presence at Blood and Guts. The man in question is AEW's Don Callis, who suffered a vicious fan attack recently.

The 59-year-old's appearance at the recently concluded TripleMania XXXI met an unforeseen occurrence. The WWE Attitude Era veteran was present at the event alongside Konoshuke Takeshita to promote the upcoming Blood and Guts match.

The main event saw Kenny Omega challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in a valiant yet losing effort. During the post-show press conference, Callis confronted his nemesis Omega, leading to Takeshita's kayfabe on The Elite leader.

However, things escalated south quickly when Callis was legitimately jumped by a fan, who was the photographer for the event. Suffering mouth, neck, and ankle injuries, the AEW personnel was reportedly rushed to a hospital in San Diego.

While the incident smeared clouds on Callis' scheduled AEW appearance, recent reports have suggested that despite being hurt, the former WWE performer is expected to appear on Dynamite this week. Here's what the noted journalist Dave Meltzer had to say on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"He’s okay. He got hurt but he’s okay, I don’t think he has any major injuries, nothing that’s going to keep him from being at Blood and Guts in Boston on Wednesday. Based on what I last heard today was that he’s hurt but okay." (H/T: InsideThe Ropes)

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The ending of the video below is seemingly the moment where Callis is attacked, though not confirmed. https://t.co/mTmtSryh0s Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Don Callis was just legitimately attacked by a fan at a post-show press conference following the Omega vs. Vikingo match Don Callis was attacked by a fan following the Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo match at #TriplemaniaXXXI The ending of the video below is seemingly the moment where Callis is attacked, though not confirmed. https://t.co/mTmtSryh0s twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s…

WWE veteran cites Don Callis and Dominik Mysterio among the best heels today

In this wrestling era, it's rare to see someone garner enough heat to the extent of being attacked by fans. The Don Callis incident speaks volumes for his excellence at drawing legitimate heat.

His ability to draw the ire of fans has often led to comparisons with WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

On Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer voiced his thoughts on the best heels in the business today.

"That's because people are getting to know [Don Callis'] real-life personality, and if you listen to that sound bite and great job, that's what you call heat. And he did it, got it, deserves it, and we'll get more. I would say Dominik Mysterio, Christian, Don Callis, and Bully would be the top four people who know how to garner heat in the industry right now. Got people just really don't like, which is great," said Dreamer. (32.20-33.44)

Cosk @cosk151



Elevating stars like Takeshita, getting genuine heat, cutting great promos every week.



He's everything a manager should aspire to be.

#AEW

Dynamite Don Callis is doing fantastic work.Elevating stars like Takeshita, getting genuine heat, cutting great promos every week.He's everything a manager should aspire to be. #AEW Dynamite

There has been no official word from Don Callis yet regarding the fan assault. Believed to play a role at Blood and Guts, it remains to be seen whether The Invisible Hand appears on Dynamite this week.

