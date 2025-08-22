"WWE is better without her anyway," "She's crying inside lmao" - Fans erupt after Mercedes Mone issues controversial comments

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been at the top of her game recently. Despite losing her first match at All In this year, she is going to Forbidden Door with full momentum. She is also holding eight different titles from several promotions. Other than the CEO, another major topic has taken over social media.
WWE is counterprogramming All Out with Wrestlepalooza on September 20th. The Premium Live Event will feature Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, John Cena, CM Punk, and other major stars. Meanwhile, AEW is yet to focus on All Out as Forbidden Door will be in the books this weekend.
Recently, Mercedes Mone was asked about WWE's tactics. She had a simple yet effective answer. The TBS Champion claimed that she doesn't care about them, and competition makes her a better wrestler.
WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!
Many fans claimed WWE also doesn't need the CEO. Several said that she wants to return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.
Take a look at the few reactions below:
Mercedes Mone talks about a major difference between AEW and WWE
The TBS Champion has worked in both AEW and WWE locker rooms and recently talked about the distinction.
While speaking on Marking Out, Mercedes Mone claimed that the AEW locker room is very much dedicated to the sport, which also helps her to stay focused.
“For me, it’s night and day—When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here. So all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it. They fire me up," she said.
It will be interesting to see if the CEO walks out of Forbidden Door with her TBS Championship reign intact.
WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!