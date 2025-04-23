WWE could bring back top AEW star after 7 years for match against Dominik Mysterio, says legend (Exclusive)

The AEW roster has featured former WWE Superstars ever since the company's launch. Dominik Mysterio is in his prime coming out of WrestleMania 41, and one Hall of Famer would like to see one of the biggest names in the business return to the sports entertainment giant for a blockbuster feud.

Dirty Dom won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All just 1,702 days after his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020. After a SmackDown Tag Team Championship run with his father, and two NXT North American Championship reigns, the 28-year-old is celebrating his first main roster singles title. The arrogant heel has surged in popularity due to his run with The Judgment Day, and has been compared to a young version of another villain: Chris Jericho.

The Learning Tree was key to Tony Khan's success in launching AEW. Jericho remains relevant, but he's currently on hiatus amid rumors of retirement or a potential jump to WWE in the future. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and co-host Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long revealed why he sees Jericho as an exceptional talent. The WWE Hall of Famer commented on a potential Jericho vs. Mysterio feud when asked if he thinks The Demo God can be of value to Triple H and his team in the current era.

"Well, yeah, because Chris Jericho knows this business. He knows it in and out, OK? The guy has been around a long time and like I told you, I had the opportunity to really talk with Chris, and to work with him, and he knows exactly... he was the only guy, to me, that would go in the ring, and you could beat him 1-2-3 right in the middle, and he'd get right back up and get his heat right back. So, beating him... if you didn't... because he knew how to work, and he knew it. I think he'd be a great help to them, as far as on-camera. I tell ya what I'd like to see, you know it might be funny... [laughs] I'd like to have him maybe come in and put him with Dominik Mysterio," Teddy Long said. [From 2:28 to 3:06]

Jericho and the Judgment Day member have never worked together, but Y2J has a storied past with Dominik's father. The inaugural AEW World Champion and Rey Mysterio have faced off in more than 80 matches going back to 1996.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for tonight

AEW will invade Lakefront Arena in New Orleans tonight for a live Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

Rapper Master P will appear FTR returns The Owen Cup Semi-final: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander The Young Bucks vs. Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

AEW will then tape the Playoffpalooza Collision episode after Dynamite, to air in its usual Saturday night timeslot. The show will feature a Tornado Match with Top Flight vs. CRU.

