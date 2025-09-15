  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "WWE don't care about talent," "That's our champ"- Fans erupt in joy as top star declares she's not returning to WWE

"WWE don't care about talent," "That's our champ"- Fans erupt in joy as top star declares she's not returning to WWE

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 15, 2025 15:30 GMT
WWE has been a top wrestling promotion for decades (Image via WWE, JackCassid12322 &amp; JosueMillan79
WWE has been a top wrestling promotion for decades (Image via WWE, JackCassid12322 & JosueMillan79's X)

A former WWE superstar who was deemed the next top star had an unsuccessful run and eventual release. However, she found major success in rival promotion, AEW, and declared never returning to the Stamford-based company, leading to fans pouring out their reactions on social media.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is a four-time AEW Women's World Champion, is "Timeless" Toni Storm. The Hollywood Starlet had a failed run on the WWE main roster, despite a successful tenure in NXT UK and NXT. This led to her departure in 2021 and eventual debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

As part of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Toni Storm became renowned in professional wrestling with her "Timeless" gimmick. This led to Storm garnering roaring success and cementing herself as a roaring asset for Tony Khan's company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amidst her major success in All Elite Wrestling, Storm stated in a recent interview that she was never going back to WWE. This led to the fans exploding on social media, mainly supporting the reigning Women's World Champion. The majority of fans believed that her current company was the best place for her to thrive as a top wrestling superstar.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad
Ad

Furthermore, other fans berated AEW's rival. They believed that Toni Storm should not return to her former promotion, accusing them of mistreating talent and nepotism.

Ad
Ad

Toni Storm gives her take on WWE's ongoing counter-programming war with AEW

Toni Storm has taken notice of WWE trying to counterprogram AEW, most recently being Wrestlepalooza, taking place on the same day as All Out 2025, i.e, September 20. The Timeless One welcomed the challenge and applauded World Wrestling Entertainment for bringing the competition to her company.

“I think it’s great. Come on, fight me. Be a bit weird of them as a large corporation to just do nothing — It would be a silly business decision not to. Of-course they are. Of-course they will. It’s their job.”- H/T WrestleOps
Ad

With two marquee professional wrestling events set to compete on the same day, it will be interesting to see which show reigns supreme.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications