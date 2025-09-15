"WWE don't care about talent," "That's our champ"- Fans erupt in joy as top star declares she's not returning to WWE

A former WWE superstar who was deemed the next top star had an unsuccessful run and eventual release. However, she found major success in rival promotion, AEW, and declared never returning to the Stamford-based company, leading to fans pouring out their reactions on social media.

The aforementioned star, who is a four-time AEW Women's World Champion, is "Timeless" Toni Storm. The Hollywood Starlet had a failed run on the WWE main roster, despite a successful tenure in NXT UK and NXT. This led to her departure in 2021 and eventual debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

As part of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Toni Storm became renowned in professional wrestling with her "Timeless" gimmick. This led to Storm garnering roaring success and cementing herself as a roaring asset for Tony Khan's company.

Amidst her major success in All Elite Wrestling, Storm stated in a recent interview that she was never going back to WWE. This led to the fans exploding on social media, mainly supporting the reigning Women's World Champion. The majority of fans believed that her current company was the best place for her to thrive as a top wrestling superstar.

Josué @JosueMillan79 @DrainBamager That's our champ! 🥹

IamObikings @IamObikings @DrainBamager It’s a wise decision for her. AEW is a place she has come to love.

Furthermore, other fans berated AEW's rival. They believed that Toni Storm should not return to her former promotion, accusing them of mistreating talent and nepotism.

Cruzando el Rubicón @CruzandoR @DrainBamager Yeah, there is no point in returning there. She would go through an humilliation era to destroy her image to normie wrestling fans, then provided a shit character and then released whithout any explanation

Fuck the fed🖕 @JackCassid12322 @DrainBamager Why going to garbage wwe that misused her wwe don't care about talent except nepotism and samoans clowns

Toni Storm gives her take on WWE's ongoing counter-programming war with AEW

Toni Storm has taken notice of WWE trying to counterprogram AEW, most recently being Wrestlepalooza, taking place on the same day as All Out 2025, i.e, September 20. The Timeless One welcomed the challenge and applauded World Wrestling Entertainment for bringing the competition to her company.

“I think it’s great. Come on, fight me. Be a bit weird of them as a large corporation to just do nothing — It would be a silly business decision not to. Of-course they are. Of-course they will. It’s their job.”- H/T WrestleOps

With two marquee professional wrestling events set to compete on the same day, it will be interesting to see which show reigns supreme.

