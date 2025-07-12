WWE contacted Bryan Danielson for a big reason after his final AEW match

Bryan Danielson has revealed that WWE contacted him for a big reason after his final AEW match. This will not come as a surprise to many of the fans reading this.

Ad

Danielson is one of the most well-known stars in the wrestling world. He had a great run in the Stamford-based promotion, and despite not having a very lengthy stint in AEW, he went on to have an impressive time where he even won the AEW World Championship.

One of the most iconic things about Bryan Danielson was his use of the 'YES' chants. He made it famous during his time in WWE, especially during WrestleMania 30, and that continued in AEW as well. He has now revealed to Andrew Baydala during his special panel at Starrcast that WWE contacted him and asked him not to do the 'YES' chants.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

That will not come as a surprise to some, given that the Stamford-based promotion is very protective of its creations.

MJF calls Bryan Danielson overrated

MJF had some history with Bryan Danielson, and they took on each other in an Iron Man Match at Revolution 2023. Despite knowing how this answer would go down with the fans, he called Danielson overrated.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, he said:

Ad

“Great. Great. Highly overrated. Wasn’t ever really all that good. So, he wants an Iron Man Match. So, in a scenario like that, I have no choice but to wrestle for an hour. That’s not something I wanted to do. I didn’t want to wrestle for 59 minutes and 59 seconds with Will Ospreay. Now, did I beat both of the men I just mentioned? Of course I did, because I’m the best.”

Those are some thought-provoking comments, and it will be interesting to see what Bryan will have to say about this and how this will affect MJF’s storylines going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE