"WWE debut is going to be absolute fire," "Future RAW jobber" - Fans are convinced major star is leaving AEW after recent comments

Despite not appearing on AEW television for over nine months, Ricky Starks has continued to be the subject of much discourse regarding his seemingly inevitable move to WWE. Fans have shared their reactions to such a prospective move after the 34-year-old star's latest promo at a House of Glory show.

Ricky Starks' ongoing hiatus from AEW has led to much speculation that The Absolute will be headed to World Wrestling Entertainment after his deal with All Elite Wrestling expires. Although he has not competed on All Elite programming since March 2024, he managed to keep his skills sharp through appearances at Big Time Wrestling and Glory Pro Wrestling last year.

Starks challenged former All Elite Wrestling talent Mike Santana for his HOG Heavyweight Title at HOG: Watch The Throne earlier this month. After the bout - which ended in a disqualification win for the champion - Stroke Daddy cut an impassioned promo seemingly teasing big plans for his future.

Many fans on X/Twitter read his remarks as hints of his impending WWE signing. While several users anticipated Starks' success in the sports entertainment juggernaut, others shared contrary views, suggesting that the star may not be pushed in the company as a top name.

"He's gonna THRIVE in WWE. I just know it," wrote a user.

"He’s gonna do big things when he ends up in WWE! Just by seeing how great they’ve done Penta I’m sure Starks presentation will be off the chains," predicted another user.

"Shouldn’t have sc****d AEW around. Could have been a star… unfortunately will fall through the cracks at WWE," said a fan.

"Oh yea a Speed championship and nxt North American title wow," speculated another.

If he decides to jump ship, Starks will reunite with some of his former colleagues, including Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Ricky Starks may not be the only talent potentially on his way out of AEW

Ricky Starks is not the only wrestler on AEW's roster who has recently been linked to rumors of a prospective WWE signing.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that multiple top players from the Jacksonville-based company—including Starks, Malakai Black, Miro, and Rey Fenix—are expected to end up in the Stamford-based promotion after their contracts run out and may, therefore, not be featured on All Elite programming anytime soon.

Late last year, AEW pulled Ricky Starks from GCW shows. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Starks in the pro wrestling industry.

