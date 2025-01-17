After Malakai Black, three more major AEW stars expected to join WWE - Reports

The rumors about Malakai Black leaving AEW and potentially heading back to WWE have been spreading widely on social media. According to recent reports, former TNT Champion Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix are expected to move to the Stamford-based promotion.

Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix have been absent from AEW television for a notable amount of time. Ricky Starks has been vocal about his frustrations with the Jacksonville-based promotion, and it could be the same for the former TNT Champion Miro. After Rey Fenix's tag team partner Penta left All Elite Wrestling for WWE, it was reported that Tony Khan added injury time to Fenix's contract to prevent him from signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

In the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Malakai Black, Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix are aiming towards signing with WWE once their deals with AEW expire. These stars are also on the list of talent that All Elite Wrestling does not plan on using for the foreseeable future.

"There are reports his deal will be up shortly but nobody has a date. But at this point Black, Miro, Ricky Starks and Rey Fenix are all on the same list of people who are not likely to be used, one day their deals will expire, and when they do, they’ll be in WWE." -WON

Many AEW stars have recently moved to WWE

Since 2023, stars like CM Punk, Ethan Page, Jade Cargill, Andrade, and Penta have made their marks in WWE after leaving All Elite Wrestling. All of these stars have been booked well in the Stamford-based promotion since their arrival.

Many veterans have pointed out how Triple H has figured out how to give these stars some good direction on the roster as compared to their stints in Tony Khan's promotion. Penta's debut this past week on RAW proved to be a major example of how Triple H potentially plans on using stars coming to the company from All Elite Wrestling.

We will have to wait and see if Malakai Black will be the next top AEW star to move to the WWE this year.

