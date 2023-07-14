"WWE dodged a BOTCH filled bullet" - Twitter roasts AEW star after embarrassing spot on Dynamite

Twitterverse has been breathing fire at a rising star for botching spots against former WWE Champion Chris Jericho. The man in question is the high-flying sensation Komander, who kicked off Dynamite this week.

The 24-year-old arrived in Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year amid high anticipation and buzz. The exciting Luchador has since wowed fans with jaw-dropping maneuvers and thrilling performances. However, his lightening quick spots have led to some unfortunate botches, visibly most recently on Dynamite.

This week, Komander locked horns with The Ocho in a valiant yet losing effort. While the bout had some exciting moments, many fans felt that their in-ring chemistry was seemingly off. It's never easy for a high-flier to be flawless every night, which was the case for the Mexican star this Wednesday.

Fans noted some mistimed kicks, last-moment corrections, and a few flat-out botched aerial spots in Komander's performance. A Phoenix Splash off the top rope was particularly disastrous, which saw the Luchador landing awfully on the mat.

Taking to Twitter, many ardent fans slammed Komander for his recent outings. Check out some of the reactions below:

SoccialGarcia @YoungPricless @69MeJon He’s actually embarrassing the style of lucha libre 🤦‍♂️ @69MeJon He’s actually embarrassing the style of lucha libre 🤦‍♂️

Brian @BaronVonNorris @69MeJon @aewbotches If only he knocked himself out with his own knee @69MeJon @aewbotches If only he knocked himself out with his own knee

Referring to Konander's rumored signing with WWE, some fans opined that the global juggernaut averted disaster.

Veteran Journalist reflects on WWE's interest in signing Komander

The Mexcian performer has been a pro-wrestling prodigy, making his debut at just 12 years of age. Taking the independent circuits by storm, the former AAA star earned acclaim in many countries, such as Mexico, The United States, and Japan, prior to being ''All Elite''.

Komander impressed fans with his AEW debut during the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in March this year. However, it was later revealed that WWE had its sight on acquiring the Luchador's services.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noted journalist Dave Meltzer aired some insights on the matter.

"WWE had opened talks with Komander prior to AEW announcing him for the ladder match about potentially doing a tryout, but not a contract offer. But they did speed up the process, contacting him again right after he was announced for appearing in the ladder match, and again right after the match trying to speed up the process. The change in the head of recruiting in WWE has sped up their wanting to consider new talent," said Meltzer.

(You can read more here)

Every accomplished wrestler worth his/her salt has been through their fair share of learning curves. It remains to be seen how Komander fares in his upcoming bouts.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes