"WWE dodged a bullet with Cole. He is injury prone" - Fans left speechless as Adam Cole takes indefinite hiatus from AEW

In a shocking turn of events, AEW star Adam Cole has shocked fans after announcing a hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Adam Cole's injury occurred during the Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, when he came out to save MJF's match against Samoa Joe. During his run-in, Cole jumped from the ring apron, and landed awkwardly on his foot. He was able to walk away from the incident, but clearly was in a lot of pain.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, the former NXT Champion adressed the severity of his ankle injury. Cole came out on crutches, with his foot wrapped in bandages. He announced that he would be relinquishing the ROH Tag Team titles, which he had recently won with MJF.

However, MJF refused to do so and announced he would defend the ROH Tag Team titles in a Handicap match against The Righteous at WrestleDream. Meanwhile, Cole announced that he needed surgery, and it is now expected that he will be out of action for the forseeable future.

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to the news of Cole's injury with a mix of emotions. Some fans speculated that Cole's injury was a work, while others compared this to Shane McMahon's WrestleMania 39 injury spot.

Tony Khan praised AEW stars Adam Cole and MJF

AEW's tag team Better Than You Bay Bay, consisting of ROH Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole, has been one of the company's top-selling merchandise teams since their formation.

During a recent media call for WrestleDream, Tony Khan revealed that the team of Adam Cole and MJF has sold an "ungodly amount of merchandise". He also expressed admiration for the massive reactions the duo receives.

"You don’t have to hate him anymore because ‘he’s our scumbag.’ That’s something that has really been embraced by the fans and it’s shown because Better Than You Bay Bay have sold an ungodly amount of merchandise and they continue to rack up that merch money for us, which is awesome. They get these massive reactions and its befitting of a top star and, in this case, a fan favorite," Khan said. (h/t Fightful)

MJF's recent babyface turn has been a major success, and his partnership with Cole has been one of the most popular storylines in AEW, where they both main evented All In at the Wembley Stadium.

