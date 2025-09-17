  • home icon
  • WWE drops a massive Saraya (fka Paige) reference amid rumors of her return

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 17, 2025 09:18 GMT
Former WWE star Saraya fka Paige (Image via her Instagram)
Saraya has been rumoured to return to WWE for a very long time. She is well known by WWE fans as Paige since she is a former Divas Champion in the company. The company recently teased her return by showing a clip of her from her NXT days during the NXT Homecoming show video package.

Paige made her WWE debut back in 2013 as a part of NXT. She won the inaugural NXT Women's Championship in June 2014. She then went on to make her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 30. She defeated AJ Lee in her debut match to win her first Divas Championship. She also had a great run in AEW where she won the AEW Women's Championship at All In 2023.

This week, WWE hosted the Homecoming episode of NXT where all the stars from the brand's Black and Gold era were present. During the show, a video package was played where all the iconic moments from the brand's history were shown. In the video, even Saraya appeared as the moment when she won the NXT Championship was shown.

It will be interesting to see if Saraya will return to the Stamford-based promotion for another run.

Paige recently said she is willing to return to WWE

After AJ Lee made her long awaited return to WWE a few weeks ago. Fans have been waiting to see the return of the Anti-Diva.

She recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio recently to talk about the possibility of her returning to WWE. She said she misses being a part of the company's locket room.

"I'm always gonna have that feeling because WWE's doing amazing things right now, and you're just like, man, I miss being in the locker room, I miss being around people like Nattie, I miss my sisters, I do miss that, and I miss being a part of these things."

Fans are rooting to see Paige back in WWE.

Ishan Dubey

