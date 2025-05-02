WWE and Edge's saga reportedly takes another twist in 2025

The latest update indicates that WWE has a one-up on the 'Edge' name after recently losing it.
After Adam Copeland decided to leave WWE and join AEW in 2023, he was unable to use his iconic wrestling name, 'Edge,' so he had to use his real name. The Rated "R" Superstar is currently known by the name, 'Cope.' According to a recent report, the Stamford-based promotion abandoned its trademark filing for 'Edge' despite claiming it a month ago.
However, WWE yet again filed the trademark for the name on May 1, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database. The database described the global juggernaut's attempt to maintain the trademark despite being abandoned as follows:
“If the application was abandoned for failure to file a timely statement of use or a request for extension of time to file a statement of use, the application will be forwarded to the intent to use unit.”
Moreover, the USPTO database also described that WWE's application to maintain the trademark for 'Edge' has been accepted and is up for further examination:
“The trademark application has been accepted by the Office (has met the minimum filing requirements) and that this application has been assigned to an examiner.” [H/T Wrestling Observer]
Cope (fka Edge) has not been on TV after a brutal attack
WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland has yet to make an appearance since AEW Dynasty 2025 last month. At the pay-per-view, RatedFTR failed to capture the World Trios titles from The Death Riders. After their loss, FTR shockingly betrayed Cope and proceeded to brutally assault him. Cope had to be taken out on a stretcher after the brutal assault as well.
After their shocking heel turn on Cope, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been disrespecting their former stablemate. It will be interesting to see when The Rated "R" Superstar returns to exact revenge on FTR.