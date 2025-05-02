WWE and Edge's saga reportedly takes another twist in 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 02, 2025 12:01 GMT
Edge WWE
A twist in WWE's pursuit for 'Edge' (Image source-WWE.com and AEW on FB)

The latest update indicates that WWE has a one-up on the 'Edge' name after recently losing it.

Ad

After Adam Copeland decided to leave WWE and join AEW in 2023, he was unable to use his iconic wrestling name, 'Edge,' so he had to use his real name. The Rated "R" Superstar is currently known by the name, 'Cope.' According to a recent report, the Stamford-based promotion abandoned its trademark filing for 'Edge' despite claiming it a month ago.

However, WWE yet again filed the trademark for the name on May 1, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database. The database described the global juggernaut's attempt to maintain the trademark despite being abandoned as follows:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“If the application was abandoned for failure to file a timely statement of use or a request for extension of time to file a statement of use, the application will be forwarded to the intent to use unit.”

Moreover, the USPTO database also described that WWE's application to maintain the trademark for 'Edge' has been accepted and is up for further examination:

Ad
“The trademark application has been accepted by the Office (has met the minimum filing requirements) and that this application has been assigned to an examiner.” [H/T Wrestling Observer]
Ad

Cope (fka Edge) has not been on TV after a brutal attack

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland has yet to make an appearance since AEW Dynasty 2025 last month. At the pay-per-view, RatedFTR failed to capture the World Trios titles from The Death Riders. After their loss, FTR shockingly betrayed Cope and proceeded to brutally assault him. Cope had to be taken out on a stretcher after the brutal assault as well.

Ad

After their shocking heel turn on Cope, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been disrespecting their former stablemate. It will be interesting to see when The Rated "R" Superstar returns to exact revenge on FTR.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications