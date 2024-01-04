'WWE is fake' fan sign confiscated at AEW Dynamite

AEW's programming hasn't seen much controversy, but it seems like the trolls are now making their way into the venues as well. They are unceremoniously hauled off the venue. In some extreme cases, they are even banned from ever attending an AEW show.

One such heckler was recently hauled away from an AEW Dynamite taping, and a video of him holding a sign that read 'WWE is Fake' and the words 'Jerigoat Forever' made its way online.

There's no clarification about why the person was towed off. Maybe it's because the sign was generally criticizing the wrestling business and WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan has earlier posted disparaging remarks about WWE and Triple H during the Tuesday Night Rating Wars

Last year, Tony Khan and WWE were pitted in a rating war when an episode of Dynamite clashed with an NXT broadcast in October 2023, dubbed the Tuesday Night Ratings wars.

WWE soundly beat the Jacksonville-based company, but not before Khan posted some disparaging remarks about the competition, targeting them just a few days before the clash.

WWE and Khan's company have a difficult relationship, with the former trying its best to not even reference the All Elite promotion.

After the news of Bryan Danielson slapping a fine on wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based company hit headlines, they had a storyline where Randy Orton was fined $50,000 for putting hitting the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis with a devastating RKO.

With the heckler with the anti-WWE sign hauled off, the question of whether Tony Khan has sobered up to WWE arises.

What do you think? Is this a thaw for relations between Khan and WWE?