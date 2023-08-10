WWE fan spots AEW crowd chanting LA Knight's catchphrase during MJF segment [Watch]

WWE Superstar LA Knight seems to be garnering more and more support over the weeks, and now it seems like even AEW fans are chanting his catchphrase.

LA Knight has quickly gotten over with the WWE fanbase, and they now notably chant "Yeah" during his promos instead of the infamous Stone Cold "What?" chants. While this was a regular occurrence during Knight's promos, it seems that the AEW fanbase is following suit.

X-User @YEAHMovement_, who is one of Knight's biggest online fans, took to social media to point out that the "Yeah" chants were heard even during MJF's promo on Dynamite.

MJF and Adam Cole are now set to face each other for the AEW World Championship at All In. Could the championship gold break up the fan-favorite tag team? Fans will simply have to catch the pay-per-view to see the outcome.

Eric Bischoff urged Tony Khan not to make the same mistake that WWE is making with LA Knight

While many fans and some veterans are praising Knight's current WWE run, it seems like Bischoff doesn't seem to be of the same mind. The veteran believes that LA Knight should take a longer path to the main event like Cody Rhodes.

According to Bischoff in an episode of 83 Weeks, WWE is making a mistake by allowing fans to book Knight into the main event.

"I mean that's internet booking, that's why internet booking doesn't work," Bischoff chided. "Because you're reacting to what the internet wants and what the internet says. Tony Khan, are you listening? That's why you don't listen to the internet and you go with what works. You discipline yourself, and you have a plan, and you stick with that plan." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Tony Khan's booking often comes under fire from fans and veterans alike, so it remains to be seen if he'll take this advice to heart. However, it's debatable whether or not AEW even has someone of the same caliber as LA Knight or not.

