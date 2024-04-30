“WWE is finished,””GAME CHANGER” - Fans in disbelief as AEW reportedly signs massive free agent

Fans have surprised reactions after a top free agent has joined AEW. The star being discussed is Kamille.

The former NWA Women's World Champion is one of the hard-hitting wrestlers. Her intimidating stature differentiates her from other women in the industry. She has wrestled in prominent promotions like NWA and AAA. She has made a name for herself with just six years of experience.

The 31-year-old star left NWA in December 2023 and has been a free agent. During her free agency, she had talks with both Tony Khan's AEW and Triple H's WWE.

Recent reports suggest that the former NWA Women's World Champion has signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fans were quick to react to this signing. While many were happy to see a valuable addition to the roster, most pointed towards a new wrestler added to an already stacked roster.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Potential AEW star Kamille recently revealed that she talked to Shawn Michaels

In an interview with Wrestlingews Co., the 31-year-old star stated that talking to Shawn Michaels was humbling.

"Never say never is great in professional wrestling. I mean, look at CM Punk going back to WWE. Literally never say never. Once again I just appreciated so much that that he’s even taking the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos, stuff like that. I mean, you know, I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world Kamille was and found out he was a big fan. Stuff like that blew my mind. And it was super humbling and amazing."

It will be interesting to see how she is booked in the future, given that Tony Khan is improving its women's division.