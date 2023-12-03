WWE Grand Slam Champion emerge victorious on AEW in-ring return

Former WWE champion, who had been out of action due to injury, made his return to the ring with an emphatic victory on Collision, also earning three points in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament.

The WWE Grand Slam champion in question is Bryan Danielson. On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, The American Dragon made his return to action after weeks of absence due to an orbital bone injury. He was scheduled for his first match in the ongoing 12-man Continental Classic tournament.

Danielson squared off against the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and ROH World Champion, Eddie Kingston, in the main event of the Saturday show. It was a hard-hitting encounter, as expected, with both men pushing each other to the limit. In the end, Danielson emerged victorious minutes before the 20-minute time limit.

Kingston was coming off of a loss in his first match last week against Brody King in the blue league and is still yet to win a match in the tournament. On the other hand, The American Dragon is being seen as a favorite to win the entire Continental Classic.

It remains to be seen how Danielson overcomes forthcoming challenges as he prepares for his next matches in the ongoing tournament.