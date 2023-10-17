WWE Hall of Famer addresses accusations by Tony Khan, says it is "not the time"

Last week, AEW held its weekly show, Dynamite, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, instead of Wednesday, which brought it head-to-head against WWE's NXT.

Both wrestling promotions did everything in their power to make the shows memorable. World Wrestling Entertainment brought in some big names like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker to NXT, while AEW held a pay-per-view-like show with high-stakes title and non-title matches.

In the run-up to the show, Tony Khan took direct shots at the Stamford-based company and its management on social media. After NXT won the ratings battle, drawing 921,000 viewers compared to AEW's 609,000 viewers, Khan took shots at John Cena and Undertaker for NXT's less than one million viewers.

Then, the President of All Elite Wrestling made things personal by sharing a post blaming WWE for causing him distress during his mother's illness.

Speaking on the recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts about Tony Khan's recent social media antics. The Hall of Famer said the AEW supremo took things too far, and it was not the time to overreact and make things personal:

"I think he [Tony Khan] went way too far. If I had a relationship with Tony that he would listen to anything that I had to say – it would be to not sell. This is not the time to pull your pants down and show the world your a**. This is not the time to overreact, this is not the time to get overly emotional, this is not the time to bring something as personal as he did with regard to his mother’s health and tie it into the evil WWE," Eric Bischoff said. [From 01:56:09 - 01:56:42]

"He's cracking" - Eric Bishoff responds to Tony Khan's controversial post about WWE Legends

After Dynamite: Title Tuesday lost the ratings battle to NXT, Tony Khan took to social media to share a controversial statistic about John Cena and The Undertaker.

Khan said their decades-long streaks of drawing more than one million viewers for shows broke when they featured on the developmental show:

"This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended. With all due respect, until this week's head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo," Tony Khan wrote.

On being asked by a fan on Twitter about his take on the post, Bischoff replied Tony Khans was cracking.

