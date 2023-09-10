WWE Hall of Famer believes Samoa Joe is the perfect challenger for MJF's AEW World Championship

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about the brand new feud between Samoa Joe and MJF for the AEW World title and stated that Samoa Joe is the perfect challenger for Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The name in question is Bully Ray who is a huge fan of Samoa Joe and worked with him during their TNA/IMPACT Wrestling days.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Samoa Joa and called him a credible challenger to MJF's World Title.

"When Joe came out there, I felt the whole mood change," Bully said. " I saw a credible challenger to MJF's World Heavyweight Championship. Not that Adam Cole wasn't credible or not that anybody else hasn't been credible, but there's just something different about Joe." "The Salt of the Earth" and the reigning ROH World Television Champion came face-to-face in a heated exchange of words in light of Joe locking MJF in a submission hold at All Out. Strong, on the other hand, has taken issue with MJF's friendship with Cole over the past few weeks. "It's just this feeling that Joe can take you out at any given moment," Bully continued. "Joe being bigger than Max. Joe being a heavyweight that can really bring it to Max." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray impressed with Swerve Strickland after AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently talked about the segment involving Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland on Dynamite and the veteran was heavily impressed by Swerve Strickland.

During the segment, Strickland made a bold statement about being the first black AEW World Champion if he was given as many opportunities as Hangman Adam Page.

On Busted Open Radio, former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray praised Swerve Strickland and advised AEW to give him more TV time.

"What happened to the Swerve-Keith Lee match? What happened to those two guys with tattoos that were with Swerve? Let's get away from all of that," Bully stressed. "Give Swerve TV time every week. Let that whole Swerve swagger, demeanor, and heelish feel that he has really set in and resonate. Because I thought it worked tonight." (H/T WrestlingInc)

