Legendary tag team to reunite in WWE after 7 years for a match against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is currently the top tag team in WWE. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have helped solidify the faction's reputation, having faced some of the company's top stars. Interestingly, there is a notable duo who they haven't encountered yet.

At WWE Payback, The Judgment Day struck gold after Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new Tag Team Champions. Their recent success has also revived their previously troubled relationship. Now that their differences are seemingly behind them, they could very well be confronted by The Dudley Boyz.

It was recently reported that D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley have come on board with a WWE Legends contract. While it is not a regular Superstar contract, they could still make a one-time appearance and confront the current tag team champions.

Bully Ray and D-Von last wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion during SummerSlam 2016. Unfortunately, their farewell segment the following night on RAW did not end well, as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked them.

The duo joined the independent circuit subsequently. D-Von retired in December of that year and returned to WWE as a producer. They were later inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame.

Could The Dudley Boyz still wrestle in WWE if given a chance?

The Dudley Boyz farewell was spoiled by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

There were concerns regarding D-Von's health after he retired from in-ring action. The 51-year-old went through back surgery and has suffered a stroke. Fortunately, he is doing well, and his upcoming match for IMPACT is not a cause of concern.

D-Von spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed that he was a bit off when he began training again after his stroke. However, he started to get the hang of it again pretty soon.

Fortunately, D-Von has already healed and returned to training. However, his health condition could also be why WWE would be hesitant to book him for full matches.

Are The Dudley Boyz open to a feud with The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day has risen to the top ever since Edge founded the group last year. However, the founder was kicked out after adding Finn Balor. During the feud between The Rated R Superstar and the group, Bubba Ray proposed that the former call them for backup.

A feud between The Judgment Day and The Dudley Boyz will be interesting. It remains to be seen if this could materialize. At the moment, it is simply speculation that is gaining steam.

