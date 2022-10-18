50-year-old legend willing to return on WWE RAW after three years as Edge's ally

The numbers were clearly stacked against Edge when he faced Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. As a result, The Rated-R Superstar needs "to have his back watched" moving forward, according to WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley.

At the said event, Balor's Judgment Day allies — Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio — interfered to keep the winning odds in his favor. Edge was forced to quit despite receiving assistance from his wife, Beth Phoenix, and Rey Mysterio.

On Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, Dudley said that the two men need to have a rematch without any interference:

"A rematch is definitely in order. But there needs to be a stipulation. You can't have the other guys come in. You can't have Damian and Rhea and that little traitor Dominik — you can't have them come in and interfere in this match. Whether you do it in a steel cage, maybe Hell in a Cell (...) you just never know."

D-Von Dudley's last WWE RAW appearance occurred on July 22, 2019. He currently works as a producer and coach for the NXT brand.

If Edge calls for backup, the 50-year-old is willing to return on RAW alongside his legendary tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley:

"Something has to be done where Edge has to have his back watched." D-Von Dudley continued, "I don't know, maybe Edge should call The Dudley Boyz."

Will Edge strike back after his defeat at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon Great to see a really good friend Edge dreamer and my brother http://t.co/ayi2sCIEcu Great to see a really good friend Edge dreamer and my brother http://t.co/ayi2sCIEcu

Between the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Dudley Boyz often crossed paths with Edge and Christian in tag team matches. Based on his experience from those clashes, D-Von Dudley expects The Rated-R Superstar to fight harder against The Judgment Day.

He also stated that Edge would likely come out on top of this feud when it eventually concludes:

"I've been in the ring with Edge a lot. I don't see him staying down. I see him coming back and fighting this group even more." D-Von Dudley added, "I think Edge will have the upper hand when it's all said and done."

Please credit Extraaa Dhamaal and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

