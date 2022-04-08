"I feel less pain" - D-Von Dudley shares recovery update after back surgery

WWE tag team veteran D-Von Dudley has shared an update following back surgery. Not only is his recovery going well, but his progress has also been very impressive, according to the star himself.

For those unaware, Dudley underwent back surgery in February and started rehabilitation to get back on his feet. He also shared an update that despite the surgery's success, he would never be able to wrestle thanks to back issues.

In his most recent appearance on the Table Talk podcast, D-Von mentioned that his back was doing "phenomenal" things. While he previously couldn't walk without a cane, he's now much better.

“My back is doing phenomenal. I went from a walker, to a cane, and now I’m not even using a cane now. So I have my back brace, which is great."

He further stated that he was no longer feeling as much pain as before the surgery.

"Each day that goes by, it gets better and better where I feel less pain. I’m now just really enjoying my life in terms of no more pain, no more pulling of my hamstrings, and no one numbness going down my legs. My doctor, Dr. Glen Manzano, out of Dr. Phillips Hospital in Orlando, was a tremendous doctor,” said D-Von Dudley. (H/T Wrestling News),

Readers can watch the full podcast below.

D-Von Dudley details what the doctors did to help him during his surgery

During the podcast, D-Von Dudley added how the doctors had helped him more than was initially planned.

Initially, they were supposed to fix L4 and L5, two of the lower-most vertebra. However, they saw that the lowest vertebra, L6, was in poor condition, so they worked on that as well. Dudley detailed what else they did to his back, which had been damaged thanks to years of wrestling.

“I mean, they were only supposed to go in there and do L4 and L5. Then when they opened me up, they saw L6 was bad, so they had to clear that up. They had to shift my spine back to tilt it a little bit because our spine is supposed to be tilted a little bit. So they had to tilt it a little bit back to where it was because it went straight. Again, that’s from all the bumping over the years.”

D-Von went on to add that the nerve damage that the doctors found was "unimaginable." The surgery was supposed to last for two hours, but it took seven hours instead. However, he is getting better now.

The Sportskeeda community wishes D-Von Dudley a swift recovery from his surgery.

Edited by Angana Roy