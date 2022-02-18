WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley undergoes successful surgery

D-Von Dudley is on the road to recovery after successful spinal fusion surgery.

The WWE Hall of Famer competed as a member of the iconic Dudley Boyz team alongside Bubba Ray for the majority of his career. Currently, D-Von works with WWE as a backstage producer.

D-Von Dudley took to social media this week to update the WWE Universe on his condition. While he's doing much better, he also revealed the unfortunate news that he'll never be able to wrestle again due to the issues with his back.

"They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damage was a lot worse than they thought. The surgery took longer than they anticipated. But God is good and he the DOCTER said I am a new man. I can run, I can jump, I can beat my son Preston in basketball on the basketball court. LOL and racing him down the street lol, he thinks he can beat the old man. They also had to shift my spine a little bit with a curve. Because it was a straight line. That was because of all the wrestling.

"Then again, all of it was because of wrestling. They put the bolts screws and a plates in my back. They had to go up higher in my back they told me. I was told I could not wrestle anymore because if I do I could do more damage to my back I would have to have surgery again on the upper part. That’s OK I didn’t have plans On going back in there anyway.I would be in the hospital From Tuesday to Friday from My understanding. Unless it changes. Again, thank you for all the well wishes and love. God is a great all the time. Amen *praying hands emoji* and testify,” D-Von Dudley posted on Instagram.

D-Von Dudley continues to see tag teams utilizing the 3-D finishing move in 2022

While D-Von Dudley's in-ring career has come to an end, the legacy that he left behind in the squared circle will be remembered forever.

Teams like The Usos are now utilizing The Dudley Boyz 3-D maneuver to pick up wins on WWE programming, calling it the 1-D (One and Done.)

Following surgery, D-Von should be able to return to work backstage, a role that allows him to continue to pass down his vast wrestling knowledge to the next generation.

What are your thoughts on Dudley's spinal fusion surgery? Are you disappointed to hear that he'll never be able to wrestle again? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

