WWE Hall of Famer believes The Elite could potentially cause AEW's downfall in the near future

The Elite made their return at AEW Full Gear following a two-month suspension. They attempted to win back the Trios titles, which they were forced to relinquish after the All Out backstage melee. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently cited that the promotion could potentially cease to exist if the EVPs continued to 'play games.'

Upon their return, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks mocked CM Punk throughout their match. From mimicking his failed attempt at the Buckshot lariat to his signature GTS move. When Dynamite took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, they were greeted with mixed reactions of boos and anti-Elite chants.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Champion pointed out the cracks in the promotion's foundation. He added that The Elite would not be aware of the severe damage they were doing to AEW in the long run:

"When you're performing on my show, it's a script," Booker T said. "And when you go out there and just do — perform, you know, that's where things get hectic. That company could be closed down in a couple of years, and these guys (The Elite) are going to be wondering what the hell happened. And it's because they're going out there and playing games, not understanding what this stuff is really about." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out the entire podcast below:

Jim Cornette also cited The Elite could not manage AEW without CM Punk

Despite seemingly having a controversial atmosphere around him, CM Punk does have the ability to keep fans captivated and have them hanging on to his every word.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette highlighted that the trio's 'exhibitions' only appeal to a certain set of fans.

“When they have the real good matches, when they had MJF and [CM] Punk, they had s**t that made sense on an intermittent frequent basis," said Cornette. "FTR’s matches against anyone other than [The Young Bucks], the people get into it. They understand it, they like it, it makes sense and they’re watching it. But unfortunately, not only can most of this roster not do that and perform like that, but the ones that can are held down because they’re not the friends of the g*d d**n EVP’s who want these circus f**king exhibitions.”

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



Did you catch this moment on Death Triangle and The Elite had our jaws on the floor for Match #2 🤯Did you catch this moment on #AEWDynamite ? Watch more on the @tbsnetwork app. Death Triangle and The Elite had our jaws on the floor for Match #2 🤯 Did you catch this moment on #AEWDynamite? Watch more on the @tbsnetwork app. https://t.co/U1yhzThcdT

The inaugural AEW Trios Champions are currently feuding with Death Triangle, and have suffered two losses in the Best-of-seven Series match. This is set to take place till the first week of January.

Do you think The Elite's antics are impacting AEW's future in the long run? Sound off in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes