WWE Hall of Famer blasts AEW for strange hiring policy : "I'm not looking for no job" (Exclusive)

AEW has grown rapidly since coming into existence in 2019. The promotion is competing toe-to-toe with WWE in various aspects despite being relatively new to the industry. One of the major things that has helped the company grow is hiring experienced in-ring performers and backstage executives.

All Elite Wrestling has various former WWE wrestlers in its ranks, like Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Mercedes Mone, and many others. The company's roster even has prominent legends like Jim Ross, Taz, and Dean Malenko in non-wrestling roles. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently commented on the organization's seemingly strange hiring policy.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long blasted the Tony Khan-led company for 'rejecting' him on the account of being too old. Long also claimed he never looked for a job there.

"They use that to say that you're too old. You know, that's that was the message that I got from AEW that they weren't hiring any old people. I'm not looking for no job. I never called AEW asking them for no job. And then you send me a message like that and half of the guys over there old as me," Long said. [From 6:55 onwards]

Teddy Long has long been a fan favorite and gets the crowd popping every time he makes an appearance. The former WWE authority figure has had a long and storied career, performing as a referee and the general manager of SmackDown.

