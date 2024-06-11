WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella consoled Bryan Danielson's children after brutal AEW strap match

Bryan Danielson experienced a career renaissance after joining AEW in 2021. However, the wrestling legend is seemingly winding down in his last year as a full-time talent. The primary reason has to do with his family, whom he wants to spend more time with.

Bryan Danielson is married to Brie Garcia, fka Brie Bella, one half of the Hall of Fame tag team The Bella Twins. They have two children, Birdie and Buddy, who are sometimes allowed to watch their father compete. However, The American Dragon's matches aren't always kid-friendly.

Such was the case at All Out 2023, where Danielson clashed with Ricky Starks in a brutal No Disqualification Strap Match. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Danielson claimed that his daughter Birdie was "horrified" by the sight of her father and his opponent covered in blood.

Trending

Brie attempted to calm her children by telling them that their father was simply covered in ketchup, but according to Danielson, their young son Buddy didn't buy it:

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

"When I got home after that, he had scraped his shin and it was bleeding and he goes, 'Look, Daddy, it’s ketchup, just like yours,'" Danielson said, imitating Buddy's sarcastic tone.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson's full-time schedule is difficult for their children

There are several reasons behind Bryan Danielson choosing to sign with AEW over another contract with WWE, but it's no secret that Tony Khan's company offers a lighter schedule to most talents. That doesn't mean it's easy on a wrestler's children, though.

Bryan Danielson has revealed that this is his final year as a full-time talent. He's spoken in the past about wanting to be around more for his children, and it seems that his wife agrees. Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show last year, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Birdie and Buddy were missing their father:

"For me, it's a little refreshing," Brie said. "I know it's hard for all wrestling fans, but this is your last year of wrestling full time... It is crazy because I do notice the kids, they start to talk about it, like 'When's daddy coming home?' And they, especially Birdie, she's always like 'I just miss daddy. I just wish he could cuddle me and read to me.' So I feel like it's becoming hard on her."

The American Dragon's contract with AEW expires this year, but it's been reported that he may stay on until October in order to get a proper send-off in his home state of Washington. For now, though, he's got his eyes on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which will grant him a World Championship shot at All In 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback