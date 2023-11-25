WWE Hall of Famer calls out AEW's Dax Harwood over list of tag team greats

FTR's Dax Harwood recently stirred up a hornet's nest when he posted his list of the greatest tag teams of all time on social media. Harwood has since been bombarded with both praise and criticism for his list. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray chose to give the AEW star a warning in response to his omission.

Bully Ray, known in WWE as Bubba Ray Dudley, is part of the legendary tag team and Hall of Fame duo The Dudley Boyz. He has won a staggering amount of titles throughout his 30+ year career, including the WWE Tag Team Championship (9x), ECW Tag Team Championship (8x), and IWGP Tag Team Championship (2x) – all with his longtime partner Devon.

However, The Dudley Boyz were left out of Dax Harwood's list of top 10 greatest tag teams of all time, despite the fact that their legendary rivals, The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian, made the cut. Bully took to X and praised Dax for the list but issued a warning to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion as well:

"Amazing list. ps…I dont handle on social media that which should be handled face to face. So the next time me and Devon see you we’ll have a nice little chat… face to face … guaranteed. Keep killing it out there. 😃💪🏽 ps…pls remember the 3rd commandment," wrote Bully Ray.

Dax Harwood received backlash for omitting The Usos and The Young Bucks from his list

FTR's Dax Harwood is a professed 'student of the game' and has studied professional wrestling throughout many of its eras. He and Cash Wheeler are often praised for their old-school mentality and throwback in-ring style.

However, some fans believe that a few of the tag teams on his list need to be swapped out for more modern standard-bearers. According to fans, the most glaring omissions from his list are WWE's The Usos and AEW's The Young Bucks.

The Usos and the Bucks are two of the most accomplished tag teams in modern wrestling and are often compared with each other. Both teams feature real-life brothers, spot-heavy but adaptable wrestling styles, and superkicks aplenty. In addition, both have stood at the top of their respective companies and ranked #1 in the annual PWI Tag Team 100 list – The Young Bucks in 2021 and The Usos in 2022.

While these omissions might seem egregious to some, Dax Harwood's preferences are understandable, considering his chosen style and documented reverence for the great tag teams of yesteryear.

