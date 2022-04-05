"Some people needed a title" - WWE Hall of Famer reflects on Chris Jericho's title match from the Attitude Era

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently reflected on Chris Jericho's title match for the WCW Television Championship in 1998.

Chris Jericho faced Konnan on 30th November, 1998 as the champion on WCW Nitro. In a match that lasted a little over 7 minutes, Konnan emerged victorious. The Demo God would go on to challenge Konnan for the title at Starrcade a month later, coming up short once again.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the match and spoke in detail about how titles elevated certain stars.

"Well, let's see, the TV Title was always a transitional kind of thing. You know it was never the end of anybody's career. Well, some people's, Honky Tonk Man. To me it was always, it wasn't so much about elevating someone with a title is it was elevating someone with a story or a character."

Bischoff added:

"Some people needed a title in order to elevate. The really great talent didn't. Really great talent would elevate without a title. Really great talent would eventually find themselves in a title picture because those are the stakes that were created to kind of create some stickiness to a story, but I didn't look at talent that way as much as I looked at, OK, what other stories what other higher profile positions that may or may not involve a belt. And we put that person in the muse. It's always more about the story than the belt even though the belt is a part of the story of that makes sense." (0:35 - 2:00)

Chris Jericho has formed a new faction in AEW

Shortly after the Inner Circle's implosion, Le Champion wasted little time in assembling a new group of AEW stars. He is now the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The group comprises of Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and 2point0. They parade around as 'sports entertainers' and the inaugural AEW World Champion has gone as far as to trademark the term.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, JAS beat down Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, continuing Chris Jericho's issues with the Mad King and his former Inner Circle comrades.

