WWE Hall of Famer claims he has one more fight left in him

A WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion recently spoke about the possibility of doing another match after almost 5 years.

The legend in question is Mark Henry, who competed in the WWE for over 25 years. The World's Strongest Man had his last singles match against Braun Strowman on an episode of RAW back in 2017.

The former World Champion departed from the company in 2021 and signed with AEW, where he serves as a commentator, coach, and talent scout for the company.

In a recent interview with 10 Tampa Bay, Henry was asked about the possibility of stepping into the ring once again.

“You know, I threaten my son all the time. I say, ‘Listen man, if you do that one more time, part two of my killing spree is gonna start’, and he’ll say, ‘You ain’t gonna do nothing.’ He’s probably right. It’s in there, but I don’t know what it will take to bring it out.” H/T:[Fightful]

WWE legend Mark Henry believes that recently debuted WWE star needs "the proper mentorship"

Former World Champion Mark Henry gave his thoughts on the debut of NXT Star Gable Steveson and wants Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle to manage him.

Steveson made his debut at NXT's The Great American Bash; however, fans bashed his debut match as he got booed out of the building.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Henry gave his thoughts on the possible ways that Gable Steveson can succeed in his career.

"He needs the proper mentorship. I think they are waiting on the office to do it, they're waiting on the writers to do it. The writers are not in the ring. The writers are not in front of the people. The boss cannot come to the ring and say, 'Hey guys, we're paying this guy a lot of money. We want him to get over with you, here he is.' It's gonna go off like somebody taking a dump in church," Henry said.

The World's Strongest Man also suggested that Kurt Angle should manage the young superstar.

"You almost have to bring Kurt Angle back to be his manager and say, 'He's not me. He's better than me." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

