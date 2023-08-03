Cathy Kelley sends a two-word message to AEW's Mark Henry

Cathy Kelley sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry over Samantha Irvin's recent comments about him.

Kelley is the best of friends with Samantha Irvin in real life. Irvin recently made an appearance on Out Of Character and opened up about Henry encouraging her to pursue a career in WWE.

Cathy Kelley noticed Samantha Irvin's comments in a tweet shared by WWE on FOX. She tagged Mark Henry in her response and thanked him for being responsible for Irvin making it to WWE.

You can check out her tweet below:

Mark Henry told Samantha Irvin that he could get her a tryout for WWE

Samantha Irvin has previously spoken up about how a conversation with Henry led to her being signed with WWE. Here's what she told the NY Post:

“I woke up, open my phone, and I have all these wrestling fans on my notifications, and Mark Henry’s like, ‘The WWE is calling. I called my dad and was like, ‘This is crazy.’ [Henry] was like, ‘I can get you into a tryout.’ Of course I have to say yes, why would you not say yes to that?” she said. “So he set me up with a tryout, [and] within a couple months I was in the PC [performance center] doing an actual tryout.” [H/T NY Post]

Henry is one of the most respected veterans in the industry. He did incredibly well in WWE and is a former World Heavyweight Champion. Mark was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. He made his way to All Elite Wrestling in May 2021 and currently works for the promotion as a commentator/analyst and coach.

As for Irvin, she has amassed a huge fan following over the years. Many fans have gone as far as calling her one of the greatest in history when it comes to ring announcing.

