WWE Hall of Famer claims Vince McMahon tested former World Champion before he joined AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once had complete control over the daily operations of the Stamford-based promotion. As the CEO and Chairman of the company, he would always be at the center of any decision regarding the product, including the hiring of wrestlers.
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who worked under Vince for many years, recently stated that McMahon tested a former World Champion before he made the move to AEW. Tony Khan has several stars working for him, one of them being 4-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.
Danielson recently revealed in an interview that Vince McMahon called him shortly before he debuted for AEW. He informed Vince that he would be joining the All Elite promotion as he'd already given Tony Khan his word. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long claimed that the phone call from Vince was a test for The American Dragon.
"Well, Vince was testing you, that's all. That's a test, I mean, if he'd have done it, Vince would have never forgot it," Teddy Long said.
Bryan Danielson debuted for All Elite Wrestling at All Out 2021, just a few months after his contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired. During his time in WWE, he won a total of nine championships and became a grand slam champion.
Ever since moving to AEW, he has been enjoying his time under Tony Khan. He won the 2024 Owen Hart Cup and also became a World Champion that year when he defeated Swerve Strickland to win the title. He would eventually retire from being a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream 2024, after losing the belt to former stablemate Jon Moxley.
