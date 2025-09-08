9-Time WWE champion says Vince McMahon tried to convince him to come back days before AEW All Out

A former 9-time WWE champion who now works for AEW recently recalled a conversation with Vince McMahon. Vince was apparently attempting to bring the star back to the Stamford-based promotion just days before All Out 2021.
That star is Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, during his time in WWE. Danielson was one of the biggest stars during his time in the Stamford-based promotion, where he is a former four-time WWE Champion, a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, and a multiple-time Tag Team Champion, among others. The American Dragon left the company after his contract expired and joined AEW in 2021. However, just days before his debut at All Out in September that year, Bryan revealed that Vince called him and tried to persuade him to rejoin WWE.
Detailing his conversation with McMahon in an interview with Nick Stav, Bryan said that Vince put a new offer on the table and asked him to consider it.
"I called Vince in early August, because I was going back and forth. I called him in early August and let him know, ‘Okay, I’ve made my decision and I’m gonna do this.’ Then he had called me like one time kind of in the meantime and said like, ‘Hey, what if we offered you this instead?’ That sort of thing…It was maybe five days before the pay-per-view and he called me," said Danielson [H/T Cultaholic ]
Check out the interview below:
AEW star Bryan Danielson reveals one quality Vince McMahon admired in him
In the same interview, Bryan explained his response to McMahon's new offer. He said that he told Vince he had already committed to AEW and would stick to his word, a quality Vince apparently admired in Danielson.
"I said, ‘Sir, I’ve already agreed to this thing and if I was somebody to go back on this, I feel like you have a decent amount of respect for me. Would you still respect me? One of the things that you respect about me is I honour my word.’ But it was a great conversation and he said, ‘Damn it, you’re right.'" [H/T Cultaholic ]
As of today, Bryan Danielson has seemingly shifted to a non-wrestling role in Tony Khan's promotion. It will be interesting to see if he will ever return to WWE.
