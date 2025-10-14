WWE Hall of Famer comments on Adam Copeland's name change in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star Adam Copeland has been part of the promotion since leaving WWE in 2023. The 51-year-old made a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion when he used to be known by his former name, Edge. Since moving to the All Elite promotion, he has been known as Adam Copeland.

The promotion had seemingly changed his name to Cope after his return at World's End last year. However, it seems that they've gone back on the change, and he's been listed as Adam Copeland once again on AEW's official roster page. WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts on the name change.

He was talking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he said that it's not a big deal what AEW refers to Copeland as in the promotion. He said that the fans will always know him as Edge, so they can name him whatever they want to.

"I mean, they're going to call him what they want to call him. Even if AEW changes their name, the fans are always going to know him as Edge. You know what I mean? So I'm like, Bill, I just don't see where it's no big deal." Teddy Long said.

Copeland is still known as Edge to the majority of the wrestling fanbase, given his exploits with WWE using that name. He was with the promotion initially from 1996 to 2011 before he was forced to retire due to a neck injury. He kept making sporadic appearances for the promotion before returning to in-ring competition at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

During his entire tenure till 2023, the former Edge won multiple championships with the promotion. He is an 11-time WWE World Champion and won the Intercontinental Championship five times as well. He is also one of the few wrestlers to have won the Royal Rumble twice.

