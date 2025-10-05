Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) name change confirmed by AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 05, 2025 01:54 GMT
Edge AEW
Adam Copeland (fka Edge) name is changed (Source-AEW on FB)

AEW officially confirmed the name change of the WWE Hall of Famer, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), amid a lot of speculation. The legend underwent a name change for a few months.

Following his blockbuster return at AEW Worlds End 2024, Adam Copeland changed his name to 'Cope.' The company also referred to him by his new short name for some time. However, the erstwhile Edge has been referred to as 'Adam Copeland' instead of 'Cope' for the past several weeks. There have been speculations regarding his official name change as well.

Meanwhile, the official roster page of All Elite Wrestling has apparently confirmed the name change. The Rated "R" Superstar is now officially listed on the website as 'Adam Copeland' instead of 'Cope.'

The name change is being reflected on the website as follows:

Adam Copeland is expected to be off TV for some time as he announced that he is leaving on a recent episode of Dynamite. The Rated "R" Superstar was worried after what happened at All Out 2025, as he said goodbye to his tag partner, Christian Cage.

Tony Khan on Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) wife's AEW debut

At All Out 2025, Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Copeland made her AEW debut and helped the erstwhile Edge and Christian Cage win against FTR. However, she got attacked afterwards by FTR.

During an interview with The Sportster, Tony Khan expressed his gratitude towards Beth for showing up at AEW All Out:

"She was fantastic … I was excited to have her be a part of this event. I was excited to have her celebrate such a great night for her family. What should have been a great moment for Adam Copeland to celebrate with his wife and for the Copeland family, I was so happy to have Beth Copeland there. I was really glad she participated in AEW All Out," Tony said.

Only time will tell if Beth Copeland will return to All Elite Wrestling after what happened at All Out.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
