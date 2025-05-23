WWE Hall of Famer comments on disturbing Saraya incident: "That's pretty scary" (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about Saraya's tweet about a rather chilling incident. While Saraya is safe, the topic raised some serious questions about fan interactions and boundaries.

Ad

The former AEW star tweeted about an encounter with a fan who apparently tried to kiss her without consent. The incident led to much discussion in the pro wrestling community, with many expressing concern for Saraya's safety. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the matter, drawing similarities between the culprit and general stalkers of major stars.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy stated that it was obviously scary. He said:

Ad

Trending

"This is like guys stalking women. You know what I mean? Those are stalkers. This is like those guys, man, what gives them that right? That's pretty scary." [1:42 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his own experiences with fans

While Teddy Long apparently has never faced a similar interaction, he has always maintained his own boundaries.

Adding to his previous comments on The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he was taught by veterans in the business regarding how to deal with enthusiastic fans when he was a heel.

Ad

"No, not really, I don't have experiences like that. When I was a heel, you know what I mean, I had a little... But I was always taught, you see, I learnt from the old school. You never got too close to the marks. Because everybody don't like you. So keep your distance, stay away. That's how you play. You can talk cr*p to them and all you want, but keep your distance." [1:58 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Saraya will add any further comments about the issue in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More