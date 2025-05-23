WWE Hall of Famer comments on disturbing Saraya incident: "That's pretty scary" (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about Saraya's tweet about a rather chilling incident. While Saraya is safe, the topic raised some serious questions about fan interactions and boundaries.
The former AEW star tweeted about an encounter with a fan who apparently tried to kiss her without consent. The incident led to much discussion in the pro wrestling community, with many expressing concern for Saraya's safety. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the matter, drawing similarities between the culprit and general stalkers of major stars.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy stated that it was obviously scary. He said:
"This is like guys stalking women. You know what I mean? Those are stalkers. This is like those guys, man, what gives them that right? That's pretty scary." [1:42 onwards]
Watch the full video below:
The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his own experiences with fans
While Teddy Long apparently has never faced a similar interaction, he has always maintained his own boundaries.
Adding to his previous comments on The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he was taught by veterans in the business regarding how to deal with enthusiastic fans when he was a heel.
"No, not really, I don't have experiences like that. When I was a heel, you know what I mean, I had a little... But I was always taught, you see, I learnt from the old school. You never got too close to the marks. Because everybody don't like you. So keep your distance, stay away. That's how you play. You can talk cr*p to them and all you want, but keep your distance." [1:58 onwards]
It remains to be seen whether Saraya will add any further comments about the issue in the future.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.