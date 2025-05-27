WWE Hall of Famer confirms blockbuster appearance for AEW All In 2025

A WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he will be present at AEW All In Texas 2025, despite suffering from a serious disease. The legend was last seen at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view.
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is positive that he will be on commentary for AEW All In 2025. It was recently reported that the legendary announcer has been diagnosed with colon cancer. JR has been with All Elite Wrestling as a commentator since the promotion's inception in 2019, but has been making only special appearances for the past few years.
Jim Ross last appeared at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view last month. Amid his terrible diagnosis and impending surgery, fans have been wondering whether JR would be present for AEW's biggest event of the year, All In 2025.
During the recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked whether he will be healthy to do commentary at All In 2025 on July 12. JR confirmed that he'll be at the event as he will be fit in a couple of weeks after surgery:
“Hell yeah, I think so, why not? The time to recover is not long. I think I’m actually getting a laser—guy’s doing surgery via computer, which is kinda unique. So I think I’ll be up and able to go in a couple of weeks.” (H/T Ringside News)
WWE Hall of Famer is set for his surgery this week
Amid his unfortunate cancer diagnosis, the WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, is also slated for surgery on May 27. During his Grilling JR podcast recently, JR revealed that he is getting ready for surgery:
“Getting ready for surgery, and that’s always stressful but I’ve prepared myself mentally and physically to endure the situation."
Moreover, the entire wrestling community is praying for Jim Ross' health amid his absence from TV due to colon cancer. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes for Good ol' JR's surgery.