WWE Hall of Famer confirms blockbuster appearance for AEW All In 2025

A WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he will be present at AEW All In Texas 2025, despite suffering from a serious disease. The legend was last seen at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is positive that he will be on commentary for AEW All In 2025. It was recently reported that the legendary announcer has been diagnosed with colon cancer. JR has been with All Elite Wrestling as a commentator since the promotion's inception in 2019, but has been making only special appearances for the past few years.

Jim Ross last appeared at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view last month. Amid his terrible diagnosis and impending surgery, fans have been wondering whether JR would be present for AEW's biggest event of the year, All In 2025.

Ad

Trending

During the recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked whether he will be healthy to do commentary at All In 2025 on July 12. JR confirmed that he'll be at the event as he will be fit in a couple of weeks after surgery:

“Hell yeah, I think so, why not? The time to recover is not long. I think I’m actually getting a laser—guy’s doing surgery via computer, which is kinda unique. So I think I’ll be up and able to go in a couple of weeks.” (H/T Ringside News)

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer is set for his surgery this week

Amid his unfortunate cancer diagnosis, the WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, is also slated for surgery on May 27. During his Grilling JR podcast recently, JR revealed that he is getting ready for surgery:

“Getting ready for surgery, and that’s always stressful but I’ve prepared myself mentally and physically to endure the situation."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the entire wrestling community is praying for Jim Ross' health amid his absence from TV due to colon cancer. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes for Good ol' JR's surgery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More