WWE Hall of Famer confirms he has no plans to retire amid AEW contract expiry rumors

WWE Hall of Famer has officially put the rumors to rest about his potential retirement amid the speculation surrounding his AEW contract expiry. The star in question is none other than Jim Ross.

Jim Ross joined AEW in 2019, adding his legendary voice to the commentary team. Unfortunately, he has been on a hiatus since suffering a fall ahead of the June 17 edition of Collision. The legendary voice of wrestling is one of the most prominent names in the industry, with his commentary being a pivotal part of many iconic moments.

Concerned fans took to Twitter to convey their wishes to Jim Ross. One fan asked the legend not to retire anytime soon. The WWE Hall of Famer made his intentions clear by responding to the fan.

"No plans to hang it up at this time. Appreciate you," Ross tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

One fan had recently asked Ross to retire and urged him to hang up his boots, he responded with a befitting reply that shut down the request completely.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is in talks for AEW Collision commentary return

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is currently in discussions to make a comeback to the commentary desk on AEW Collision. Despite initial hopes of returning by All In, Ross might make his comeback even earlier.

During an episode of Grilling JR, Ross revealed ongoing conversations with Tony Khan about his return and expressed a preference for working on AEW Collision.

"I actually think Collision fits my skill set. If I could have called that CM Punk – Samoa Joe match, I'd have been happy as a three-peckered goat," Ross said.

It remains to be seen if Jim Ross will soon grace the commentary table on AEW Collision.

