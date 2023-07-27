Jim Ross hits back at "bullsh*t" claims that he was responsible for WWE Hall of Famer's career tanking

Jim Ross' voice has accompanied some of the most significant moments in WWE history, and he was once involved with Talent Relations. The "Brawl For All" is a black stain on the promotion's history, and many blame JR for his part in it.

"The Brawl For All" was an actual fighting tournament held in WWE, where they put some of the best midcard talents against each other. Dr. Death Steve Williamson was the favorite to win the tournament but lost the fight to Bart Gunn, ending his momentum.

During an episode of Grilling JR, the veteran recalled how much of a disaster the tournament was but noted that Gunn was an outstanding competitor:

“Little did I know it would be such a disaster,” Ross said. “There was so many injuries, medical bills, talents getting embarrassed. It didn’t have an upside. I think it was a very poorly kept secret that Bart Gunn was the cream of the crop."

JR continued, denying claims that the tournament was "loaded."

"Many of my detractors thought that I had loaded the tournament so ‘Doctor Death’ Steve Williams could win it. That’s total bullsh*t. I had nothing to do with the bracketing or who fought who or whatever. It’s a good story, but it’s just not accurate.” (H/T: Inside The Ropes).

The WWE Hall of Famer is in talks to return to commentating on AEW Collision

Jim Ross initially hoped to return by AEW All In, but he might return before the massive pay-per-view. Ross has been struggling with some health issues recently, which is why he's not been commentating on Dynamite for a long time.

During an episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he's been talking to Tony Khan about returning and noted that he prefers to work AEW Collision:

"I actually think Collision fits my skill set. If I could have called that CM Punk – Samoa Joe match, I'd have been happy as a three-peckered goat." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen if the voice of the WWE Attitude Era will add his talent to Collision anytime soon or not. Only time will tell, but with how the show is structured, it could be the perfect place for Jim Ross.

