WWE Hall of Famer corrects fan's claim that Tony Khan is clueless, says AEW is "not the place for big guys"

AEW gained a lot of momentum ahead of All In Texas, but some fans have been dissatisfied with the follow-up. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has now joined the discussion, weighing in on &quot;big guys&quot; like Claudio Castagnoli.The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite featured Castagnoli clashing with Mark Briscoe in the main event. With all the acclaimed storylines surrounding stars like &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm, Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland right now, one fan called Tony Khan &quot;clueless&quot; for booking Castagnoli vs. Briscoe as the headliner just two weeks after the massive All In Texas event.Another fan joined the conversation, recalling that WWE legend and former AEW interviewer Mark Henry had said that big guys couldn't make it in All Elite Wrestling. Henry himself disputed this, clarifying that the company is simply not the place for them, as Tony Khan likes to rely on smaller but technically gifted wrestlers:&quot;Not true! It’s not the place for big guys because they use thoroughbred guys the most. Since you putting words in my mouth . Show me the big guy is over,&quot; he wrote.MJF recently opened up on Tony Khan's creative approach in AEWThis year has been a breath of fresh air for many AEW fans, with the company's storylines boasting a much more streamlined and focused approach. The results have been positive, and many have credited Tony Khan for taking a tighter hold on the promotion's creative direction.The All Elite Chief is said to be more &quot;in the weeds&quot; than ever before and is writing and directing much of the company's current programming. Even MJF, who is known for his biting remarks toward his boss, had to give him credit. Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, he praised Khan for the momentum All Elite Wrestling currently has:&quot;Tony's approach now is a whole lot different. This is the most professional he has ever been online. He is only talking about our company. He's not throwing pot shots. And that's because the truth is, he really is only focused on our s***. Fully. And I will give him credit for that.&quot;The Jacksonville-based promotion is currently in the middle of a multi-week residency at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. It also has events in Virginia and Ohio coming before its trip to the UK for Forbidden Door. Whether Tony Khan &amp; Co. can keep the momentum going remains to be seen.