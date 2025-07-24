MJF opens up about changes in Tony Khan's approach

AEW has had an amazing year so far. Tony Khan has been making brilliant booking decisions, and the company is gaining new fans every week. The recent All In 2025 pay-per-view was a massive success, and hopefully, this momentum will continue for months and years.

One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF is a former AEW World Champion and a former AEW International Champion. At All In 2025, he won the men's casino gauntlet match, due to which he has received a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Title in the future. In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, the Salt of the Earth spoke about several things, including his boss Tony Khan's changes in approaches regarding his company.

Friedman said that Khan is solely focused on All Elite Wrestling at the moment. He added that, even though he can't stand the 42-year-old, he gave him utmost credit for making the Jacksonville-based promotion the second most financially successful professional wrestling company of all time.

"Tony's approach now is a whole lot different. This is the most professional he has ever been online. He is only talking about our company. He's not throwing pot shots. And that's because the truth is, he really is only focused on our s***. Fully. And I will give him credit for that.........As much as I hate his guts, you have to give him credit for that. You have to. We are the second most financially successful professional wrestling company of all time. After only six years. It sounds fake, but it's not," MJF said. (From 11:05 to 12:21)

Tony Khan calls AEW's partnership with WBD the company's lifeblood

In October 2024, it was announced that All Elite Wrestling signed a lucrative multi-year contract extension with Warner Bros. Discovery. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Tony Khan said that this partnership is his brainchild's bread and butter.

"The lifeblood of AEW, really, is the partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery," said the 42-year-old. [H/T Wrestling attitude]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for All Elite Wrestling as well as its sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

