WWE Hall of Famer credits Nic Nemeth's (aka Dolph Ziggler) ability to "outwork everybody' 

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, now going by his real name, Nic Nemeth, is set to return to wrestling. One WWE Hall of Famer had massive praise for him as he is set to write a new chapter.

We are talking about none other than Mr Monday Night, Rob Van Dam. Nic Nemeth is set to make his debut in NJPW following his release from WWE back in September 2023. The former World Champion spent nearly 20 years in the company and reigned as one of the true workhorses. The Showoff won two world titles, the NXT Title the Intercontinental Title (six times), and also became a four-time tag team champion, among other accolades.

As Nemeth embarks on a new journey, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam shared kind words of appreciation for him on the recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast. The legend called Ziggler a great person to work with and added that he has the ability to outwork everybody else.

"I’ve always enjoyed his company, hanging out with him, joking around with him, and I think he’s a great wrestler. It’s not just outlasting everybody, but it’s being able to outwork everybody, and staying in there for decades. Eventually, you might get noticed,” Rob Van Dam said. [H/T EWrestling News]

What is next for Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler?

After making his first appearance for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 18, where he was spotted sitting ringside with his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) is ready to step back inside the squared circle.

He will be in action against wrestling legend Ray Gonzalez. The match will take place on Saturday, January 20, in Puerto Rico for the World Wrestling Council promotion's Euphoria event. Nemeth will also be fighting David Finlay at NJPW's The New Beginning for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on February 23.

It remains to be seen whether he will soon win a title following his NJPW debut. It will also be interesting to see how his post-WWE career pans out.

