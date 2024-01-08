Dolph Ziggler sends a 2-word message ahead of career-defining year

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) recently sent a two-word message before returning to the squared circle.

September 2023 was a tough month for the WWE Universe, as the company released several stars. However, Ziggler's exit was one of the most shocking ones of the year, as he was let go after being with the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade.

During his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment, Dolph Ziggler made a huge name in the pro wrestling world. He won several titles, including the World Heavyweight, the Intercontinental, the United States, and the NXT Championships. He also enjoyed significant success in the tag team division, winning gold on multiple occasions.

Ziggler is now set to wrestle in his first match since he parted ways with WWE. He will compete against Ray Gonzalez on January 20, 2024, at World Wrestling Council's Euphoria event in Puerto Rico.

Ahead of a massive summer, The Showoff sent a two-word message on Twitter. He also shared a graphic revealing the schedule of his Australian tour.

"Let's rock," Ziggler tweeted.

You can check out the tweet mentioning the dates of his upcoming appearances below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler called himself "the most wanted man" in professional wrestling

Taking to social media, Dolph Ziggler recently challenged Ray Gonzalez and called himself the most wanted man and the hottest free agent in professional wrestling.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn't get any bigger than this. That is right, WWC Euphoria in Puerto Rico, baby! You are looking at the most wanted man in professional wrestling today. The hottest free agent, and I am laying it down. I'm laying down a challenge in Puerto Rico for "Mr. Ray-tings" Ray Gonzalez. Do you think you can step in the ring and go toe to toe with the best damn thing going today? I am pro wrestling, baby. On January 20, WWC Euphoria, the most wanted man, Nic Nemeth, is coming for you," he said.

Many fans believe Ziggler will return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future. Meanwhile, It will be interesting to see which stars The Showoff will face on the independent circuit.

Do you want to see Dolph Ziggler in WWE again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.