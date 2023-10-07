WWE Hall of Famer finds AEW Collision more 'easygoing' than Dynamite

A WWE Hall of Famer recently reflected on the difference between AEW Collision and Dynamite, and the veteran described Collision as 'calm' and stated that he prefers the Saturday show more over Dynamite.

The star in question is none other than Rob Van Dam, who has made some recent appearances on both shows and explained why he enjoyed being on Collision over Dynamite.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, the former WWE Champion gave his thoughts on both AEW shows.

"I noticed some of the guys I expected to see weren't there. I don't know who's on what show, but before, when I had done 'Dynamite,' I saw some of my peers. I saw Mark Henry, Big Show, Jericho, [but] I didn't see those guys at 'Collision.' Did see Christian, though. Some of the guys obviously do more than one show as I saw Christian on the other show [Collision] too,"

RVD continued:

"If it does make any of them different, this one [Collision], I don't know, it felt ... it seemed like a little — it seemed calm, easygoing, everybody seemed to be in a good mood ... not to say the other was hectic," said RVD. "But if I had to vote on which day was better, smoother, happier energy, I guess this day [Collision] would get my vote." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer RVD discusses working with Tony Khan, Vince McMahon, and Eric Bischoff

RVD has worked with Vince McMahon in WWE, Eric Bischoff in WCW, and Tony Khan in AEW. The former WWE Champion recently compared his old bosses and shared his experience working with them.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam opened up about the differences between the three bosses.

“Vince McMahon is intimidating, I think a lot of people feel like he’s like a very powerful figure, and when you’re talking to him, you know that. His energy kind of, to me anyway, reeks of power and of importance, and I’ve always felt that way about Vince. I feel like I have a ton of respect for Eric, but I feel more like I’m talking to one of the boys when I’m talking to Eric.” [From 13:14 to 13:47]

Mr. Monday Nights added that Tony Khan was more down to earth than McMahon and Bischoff:

“Tony’s extremely humble, very kind, very complimentary, and does not have the energy that he’s more important than anybody else. He seems more like he’s happy to be there and appreciative. You know, like — I don’t know if saying like a fan is the right word, but I feel like—he’s there trying to do something from that perspective with everything that’s within his power, making everything happen and putting everything together and he’s obviously doing the job that he’s doing so that’s good.” [From 14:16 to 15:09]

