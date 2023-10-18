WWE Hall of Famer would "for sure" consider a move to AEW

AEW may be on the verge of bringing in yet another former WWE Superstar. This Hall of Famer already has a tie-in with one of Tony Khan's top stars, and recently stated that they would be open to joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Brie and Nikki Garcia (formerly known as The Bella Twins) enjoyed long spells in WWE before their contracts expired earlier this year. The sisters have since been focusing on ventures outside the world of wrestling, but that's not to say that their days between the ropes are completely over.

Speaking on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Brie made it abundantly obvious that she would be open to a move to AEW. Sbe cited her relationship with Bryan Danielson, her husband, and her undying love for wrestling as major reasons:

"Especially because, you know, my husband’s at AEW now. But, I’m still surrounded a lot by wrestling because he and I, we talk about it all the time. He’s fully in it and he just had an incredible match this Sunday at their big pay-per-view, All Out and I watch everything and when I see the women wrestle and all that, I always am like, ‘Ah!!’" [H/T: Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Brie also stated that she would "for sure" be open to trying her hand at AEW's more "hardcore" style of wrestling as opposed to WWE's tamer approach.

The Garcia Twins have a ton of star power behind them, making them a good addition to AEW's locker room. Now, the ball is in Tony Khan's court.

Brie Bella previously teased a return following her WWE departure

Raising a family is no small feat, especially in the fast-moving world of professional wrestling. It seems as though Brie Garcia is happy to take as much time away from the ring as needed to focus on parenting her children, but she still has some names she would like to face off against.

Last month, the former Diva's Champion held a Q&A session on her Instagram and was asked whether she would ever wrestle again. She replied with the following:

"I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle [Trinity]…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…..first on my list is The IIconics…wrestle them in Australia would be amazing!"

Expand Tweet

With plenty of exciting matchups on the cards, it might just be a matter of time before the ex-WWE star pops up in the wrestling space once again.

Would you like to see Brie Garcia return to the ring? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches